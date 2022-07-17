camille-lellouche-pregnant-and-tired-…-the-comedian-cracks-to-everyone’s-surprise!

Camille Lellouche is an artist to follow closely. Music or 7ᵉ art, the young woman is illustrated in countless fields. Ambitious and a born hard worker, she refuses to rest on her laurels. But his temper has repeatedly earned him a shower of criticism. The opportunity for her detractors to treat her as “diva”.

“Why? Because I ask to redo the piece six times on a TV set, because the sound does not suit me? Yes, I am hard, not a teacher, but never mean” , specified Camille Lellouche in the columns of Liberation . But over time, the interpreter of “But I love you” has learned to ignore gratuitous attacks. At the moment, she is also on a little cloud. And for good reason, the pretty brunette is waiting for a happy event: a little girl.

“I took 16 kilos, but it’s ok…”

On the Web, her followers follow the whole evolution of her pregnancy. And the singer hides nothing from them. In her own way, she has repeatedly broken taboos regarding this delicate period. “The most beautiful moment is when I’m going to give birth and I’m going to see my baby, the love of my life. All the influencers you see sublime, all beautiful, well tanned, the little belly too cute…. False”, confided the future mother. “ Flabby legs, heavy legs, cellulite, varicose veins, pimples on the back, pimples all around the mouth, nausea, vomiting, impossible to sleep, it’s only been 5 months and I took 10 kilos, but that’s okay. “.

This Saturday 16 July, Camille Lellouche wanted to have fun with his loved ones. So, she took to her social networks to reveal her brunch. Between waffles, salads, pain au chocolat, fruits, charcuterie and cheeses to name but a few, she was spoiled for choice. Admire a little…

NB