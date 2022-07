brigitte-macron-and-a-slightly-too-sticky-fan!

Thursday 14 July took place the national holiday which gives rise to the traditional military parade, passing by Place de l’Etoile and Place de la Concorde. The eyes were riveted on the terrestrial spectacle but also aerial. Emmanuel Macron’s kiss sparked many comments, as did his wife, Brigitte’s outfit. The First Lady had opted for a dress with long sleeves and a chain motif, signed Louis Vuitton.

But one of the guests created a surprise. This is Naomi Campbell. The Top model was installed in the presidential stands. And at the end of the parade, the star was seen alongside Brigitte Macron, as well as in the company of several ministers of the government of Elisabeth Borne. Among them, Caroline Cayeux, Minister of Territorial Cohesion, Catherine Colonna, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Agnès Firmin-Le Bodo, Minister Delegate. The two women appeared very complicit. Just like the wife of the President of the Republic, Naomi Campbell bet on an LV dress, as you can see in the photos in the slideshow above.

“Thank you to President Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron”

A landmark day for the fiftieth anniversary who broadcast the best moments in a post on his account Instagram. In caption of his videos and photos, the black panther wrote: “In these uncertain times, he was important for me to attend the official ceremony of 14-July in honor of those who risk their lives fighting for Freedom and Peace and to celebrate the country of the Declaration of the Rights of Man”. In addition to being