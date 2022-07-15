Brigitte Macron and a slightly too sticky fan!
© abaca
Naomi Campbell was in Paris this Thursday, to attend the 14-July alongside Brigitte Macron and several ministers.
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA
Naomi Campbell attended the military parade on Thursday 06-July from the grandstand presidential
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA
The two women were accomplices
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA
She is all dressed in Louis Vuitton
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA
An outfit accessorized with LV boots
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA
Naomi Campbell with Brigitte Macron and Ministers Caroline Cayeux and Catherine Colonna and Minister Delegate Agnès Firmin-Le Bodo
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA
The ceremony ended with a recital by singer Candice Parise, from the Music of the Sapeurs-pompiers de Paris
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA
On Instagram, the top model shared some photos and video of the performance of the Patrouille de France
© abaca
“In these uncertain times, it was important for me to attend the official ceremony of -July in honor of those who risk their lives fighting for Freedom and Peace and to celebrate the country of the Declaration of Human Rights”
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA
“Thank you to President Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron for granting my wish”, she also wrote
© abaca
“Thank you to the great French Nation for always being a source of inspiration”
© Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA