Brigitte Macron and a slightly too sticky fan!

Naomi Campbell was in Paris this Thursday, to attend the 14-July alongside Brigitte Macron and several ministers.

Naomi Campbell attended the military parade on Thursday 06-July from the grandstand presidential

The two women were accomplices

She is all dressed in Louis Vuitton

An outfit accessorized with LV boots

Naomi Campbell with Brigitte Macron and Ministers Caroline Cayeux and Catherine Colonna and Minister Delegate Agnès Firmin-Le Bodo

The ceremony ended with a recital by singer Candice Parise, from the Music of the Sapeurs-pompiers de Paris

On Instagram, the top model shared some photos and video of the performance of the Patrouille de France

“In these uncertain times, it was important for me to attend the official ceremony of -July in honor of those who risk their lives fighting for Freedom and Peace and to celebrate the country of the Declaration of Human Rights”

“Thank you to President Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron for granting my wish”, she also wrote

“Thank you to the great French Nation for always being a source of inspiration”

Naomi Campbell was present throughout the Haute Couture Fashion Week which took place last week in Paris

However, his presence in the official gallery earned him some criticism

Naomi Campbell’s outfit costs close to 479 euros

Just like that of the First Lady

If Brigitte Macron appeared in a magnificent dress with long sleeves and a chain motif, signed Louis Vuitton, the First Lady welcomed a surprise guest in the person of Naomi Campbell.

Thursday 14 July took place the national holiday which gives rise to the traditional military parade, passing by Place de l’Etoile and Place de la Concorde. The eyes were riveted on the terrestrial spectacle but also aerial. Emmanuel Macron’s kiss sparked many comments, as did his wife, Brigitte’s outfit. The First Lady had opted for a dress with long sleeves and a chain motif, signed Louis Vuitton.

But one of the guests created a surprise. This is Naomi Campbell. The Top model was installed in the presidential stands. And at the end of the parade, the star was seen alongside Brigitte Macron, as well as in the company of several ministers of the government of Elisabeth Borne. Among them, Caroline Cayeux, Minister of Territorial Cohesion, Catherine Colonna, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Agnès Firmin-Le Bodo, Minister Delegate. The two women appeared very complicit. Just like the wife of the President of the Republic, Naomi Campbell bet on an LV dress, as you can see in the photos in the slideshow above.

“Thank you to President Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron”

A landmark day for the fiftieth anniversary who broadcast the best moments in a post on his account Instagram. In caption of his videos and photos, the black panther wrote: “In these uncertain times, he was important for me to attend the official ceremony of 14-July in honor of those who risk their lives fighting for Freedom and Peace and to celebrate the country of the Declaration of the Rights of Man”. In addition to being

“eternally grateful” to have been able to attend “one of the most moving experiences of (her) life”, she has some words for the presidential couple.

“Thank you to President Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron for having answered my wish (…) Thank you to the great French Nation for always being a source of inspiration”.

Whether she’s invited next year, she won’t say no!

See also: Emmanuel Macron unfaithful to Brigitte? The whole truth about this terrible rumor that shook their couple…

Adam Javal-Fauconnier

