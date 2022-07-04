Brigitte, Fatima… the other names of the children of Jamel Debbouze and Mélissa Theuriau revealed for the first time by the actor in “Sept à Huit”!

He has been making millions of people laugh for many years and will no doubt continue to make smiles and wring the bellies of his fans for a long time to come. Despite the passing years, Jamel Debbouze does not change. He still crunches life to the fullest, keeps his eternal smile and demonstrates optimism. This Sunday July 3, in an interview granted to Seven to Eight , the companion of Mélissa Theuriau made several revelations about his life and in particular the tender second and third names of his children .

In answering Audrey Crespo-Mara’s questions, he also wanted to give his opinion on France, this country he loves so much and that he never ceases to thank you for the love he was able to give her. But what does he think of his progress? Or rather, the soaring rise of the National Front and the political ideas of his compatriots? “I have the impression that we trade in everything that does not advance and everything that does not progress. And opposing us sells”, explains he initially to the journalist before giving a concrete example: “the last presidential elections we had the impression that one in two French people was racist because they voted for Le Pen. But I am sure that France is not racist”.

Léon and Lila

But this is an illusion. For Jamel Debbouze, France is not racist. The fact that Marine Le Pen passed in the second round was simply “a misery vote, a complaint against Macron. I don’t want to believe that France is racist. It’s impossible for me to think that”. And the proof that the comedian wants to do everything to help this “old lady”, as he likes to call his country so much, is undoubtedly the choice of first names for his children.

A choice that has divided many. Some took it as proof of assimilation and others as betrayal. Indeed, her little boy is called Léon, while her little girl bears the first name of Lila. But in Seven to Eight , the companion of Mélissa Theuriau made a huge revelation by revealing the second and third adorable first names of his offspring. “Léon, Ali and Lila, Fatima, Brigitte. It’s the first name of my mother and my mother-in-law”, he revealed before admitting that his daughter didn’t appreciate “being called Lila, Fatima, Brigitte”.

RF