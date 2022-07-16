brigitte-bardot:-hemorrhage,-excruciating-pain,-resuscitation…-this-clandestine-abortion-which-almost-turned-into-a-tragedy!

At 87 years old, Brigitte Bardot continues to amaze her admirers with her film career. In addition to the cinema, the main interest is also illustrated with panache in the music. Popular all over the world, the actress continues to use her notoriety to defend the animal cause. In her book Initiales BB, Brigitte Bardot has agreed to lift the veil on the most significant moments of her life. The good ones as well as the bad ones…

While she is 17 years old, the interpreter of “I play ” becomes pregnant by her first husband Roger Vadim. At the time, as it was impossible to do in France, the star decided to have a clandestine abortion in Switzerland… Under “deplorable” conditions. “The pain she felt was excruciating. She is traumatized”, says Pascal Louvrier in his book entitled Vérité BB published by Tohu-Bohu.

“The bleeding turns into a hemorrhage…”

But before the filming of “ Manina, the girl without veils” organized in Corsica, Brigitte Bardot puts down her suitcases in Megève where “she almost died”. “Like the animal whose leather is burned with a hot iron, she retains a panic fear of motherhood from this ordeal”, we learn via Truth BB as underlined Gala. Shortly after, the artist falls pregnant again with Roger Vadim. Brigitte Bardot has an abortion again in Switzerland “in the back of an apartment”. But this operation could have been fatal to her.

“The bleeding turns into hemorrhage”, explains Pascal Louvrier. At the hospital, Nicolas’ mother has a cardiac arrest… But the doctors manage to resuscitate her. If years later, Brigitte Bardot will give life to her only son born of her relationship with Jacques Charrier, she will never be able to forge bonds of love with the latter. Her pregnancy was also difficult to live with for Serge Gainsbourg’s ex-girlfriend: “ It’s a bit like a tumor that had fed on me”, confessed the actress in her biography.

