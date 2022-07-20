brad-pitt-makes-a-splash-at-the-premiere-of-his-film-bullet-train:-the-american-star-arrives-on-the-red-carpet-with-a-skirt-that-lets-you-admire-a-beautiful-surprise

Tuesday 19 July, the whole film crew Bullet Train was gathered in Berlin (Germany) for the preview. Of course, all eyes were on one man: Brad Pitt! The American star appeared in the city of Berlin in a casual outfit.

The 43-year-old man wore a flowing brown skirt with matching jacket and mauve linen button down shirt. He paired this look with black boots, exposing his shins as well as his well-muscled calves along with a few of his tattoos. It is also very rare to see him exhibit them, moreover, on a red carpet.

One of them seems to be the drawing of a rhino face. For the second visible, it strongly resembles another a human skull. Among the tattoos on the comedian’s arms are the phrase “the absurdities of existence”, his children’s initials, an outline of Ötzi the Iceman and a quote from Rumi (“There is a field, above beyond all notions of good and evil, I will meet you there”). He also has several dedicated to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, including a matching Sanskrit design in tribute to their son Maddox, a scribble on the back written by the actress, and her date of birth in the Cambodian Khmer language on the bottom of her belly.

In Bullet Train or Bullet Train, by David Leitch and adapted from the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, follows “five hitmen find themselves on a high-speed train traveling between Tokyo and Morioka, making very few stops. five criminals will discover that they are bound by their mission. They wonder who will come out of it alive and what awaits them at Morioka station”. He gives the reply to Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Joey King.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier