big-winner-of-“top-chef”,-he-gets-fired-after-being-in-ukraine…

Kotenko Yevhen/ Ukrinform/ABACA

Wanting to help your neighbor is good, but not everyone seems to appreciate it… Proof of this is with this winner of Top Chef who was forced to resign by his bosses to have… gone to Ukraine and help the citizens who are currently making the war on Russia. This winner is none other than Sukhangad Singh, who won Top Chef Madagascar. After his victory, he was hired as sous-chef at the restaurant of the 4-star hotel of the Villeneuve aux Sorcières abbey, near Nantes. However, he decided to leave the furnaces of the city to go in full conflict.

It is in Przemysl , on the border between Poland and Ukraine, that he decides to put down his suitcases to prepare many meals. Dishes served to Ukrainian refugees after accepting the request of the NGO World Central Kitchen. A call he couldn’t ignore but didn’t think would last that long. Indeed, at the start, the winner of Top Chef should not stay only one week in Ukraine. But seeing the chaos that reigned and the help the refugees needed, he could not return to France.

Help not really appreciated

“I will stay as long as the situation is calmer”, he assures our colleagues of Actu Nantes before adding: “I don’t know when I’ll be back. Every week, I say to myself: the next one, I’m going back to France. But there’s always something going on. It’s complicated”. But this situation does not really seem to be appreciated by the side of the restaurant for which he works…

Indeed, Sukhangad Singh assured that his bosses would not “are not very happy”. Having used all his days off, his employers are starting to find the time long and have therefore asked him to write a letter of resignation. A situation that obviously worries the one who went to Ukraine to help people in need. “We are a bit worried as we are buying a house and it could be a big problem with our bank loan, but I also understand my employer’s position “, he worries while showing lucidity.

See also: URGENT – Death of Antoine Alléno, son of the famous three-star chef Yannick Alléno during a dramatic accident in Paris

991

RF