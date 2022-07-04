Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Brad Pitt… these stars have hobbies that will surprise you!

Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Brad Pitt… they all have one thing in common, their star status. On the other hand, what differentiates them are their hobbies. Yes, they may be permanently under the spotlight, once back home, they indulge in their favorite hobbies and these will surprise you.

For Beyoncé, who has just announced the release date of her new album, it’s honey. “I know it may seem surprising but I have two hives of bees. Real hives” , she confided. “I’ve had them in my house for a while now. I have about 80 11 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.” But why honey you ask? “I started hives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties”, she had argued.

Kendall Jenner sings, but by any song. During an appearance on James Corden’s Hidden Talents Show, Kylie Jenner’s sister revealed that she had a gift for reproducing birdsong.

Do you wonder what Brad Pitt does to not think too much about his lawsuit against his ex Angelina Jolie? The 51 year-old actor enjoys pottery. Yes, yes, pottery. As for Angelina, she collects daggers. “My mother took me to buy my first daggers when I was 11 or 12 years and I’ve bought things from Maddox before. We took him to a special shop. We also talk about samurai and the idea of ​​defending someone one as well. We talk about everything”, she had launched to the magazine W in 2008.

As for Katy Perry, if we know that she collects wigs, what drives her crazy are the hair of other celebrities which she keeps preciously. She had confided this mania to her fans during a question and answer on Instagram. She would already have those of Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and we bet she is jealous of Kim Kardashian who received those of Marylin Monroe after wearing her dress at the last Met Gala. For Taylor Swift, it is “DIY” that fascinates her. Her thing, making gifts herself for her loved ones, she told the magazine Seventeen.

If Will Smith has been controversial lately for his slap in the face of Chris Rock during the last Oscars ceremony last March, he actually knows a lot better about fencing. A hobby he shares with his friends Tom Cruise and David Beckham. “Tom (Cruise) has a room to train. We don’t have enough time to hang out together, just the three of us, so that’s his way of getting together and to create links”, Will Smith told the Daily Mail. “It’s a lot of fun. We wanted an activity that was strenuous, but we’re getting older – we have to think about slowing down. We have to be careful with our joints. Especially my knee”.

The one we will soon discover in the skin of ken on screen, Ryan Gosling, is a fan of knitting . “If I had to draw my perfect day, I would spend it knitting. And you get something out of it at the end. We get a nice gift. For someone who wants a scarf with shapes bizarre and off-putting“, he had fun in the columns of the Australian version of GQ.

If a day knitting with Ryan Gosling suits us, a day at Claudia Schiffer much less. The 51-year-old supermodel has been collecting insects since childhood. Initially, she was only interested in spiders but since then her collection has grown. She would even have a library of insect encyclopedias. In the same vein, Paris Hilton also loves small animals. No chihuahua stories this time but frogs. “I love hunting frogs. I go to my ranches. I have one near Oakland, California, and another in Nevada, and I own an island. So I catch frogs and I put them in a bucket, then I let them go”, she told The Sun.

Antoine FM

