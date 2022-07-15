Beyoncé breaks the internet again! The singer makes a SOUNDING entrance on TikTok

It is done ! The platform TikTok has just recorded a newcomer and not the least since it is Beyoncé. A news that has Queen B fans in all their states.

Blue Ivy’s mother did not land alone since her entire catalog is now available for videos app users. They will be able to use all its music as accompaniment sounds for their creations. Songs include his new single, Break My Soul, and hits like Halo and Single Ladies.

The star published his first TikTok. It’s a compilation of creative user-generated content inspired by his music and personality. A great way to thank them for supporting her. She also promised that great things were to come. “Thank you so much for all the love you have for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love, B”. Rapper Jay-Z’s wife has already amassed more than 3.3 million followers on TikTok in a single day.

By the way, Break My Soul is the first single from Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, which should arrive on 29 next July. On Instagram, she had shared the cover of this record: “Creating this album allowed me to dream and find an escape in a frightening time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when nothing else was moving“, she captioned. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, to release, to feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey exploration.”

By joining TikTok (which she officially joined in December 2021 but had not posted anything since), the interpreter of That’s How You Like It expands its already considerable social media presence. The 15 Grammy-winning singer has 268 million subscribers on Instagram, 15 millions on Facebook, nearly 25 million subscribers on YouTube and 15,5 million subscribers on Twitter.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier