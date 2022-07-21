“beijing-express”:-the-“ascent”-and-“already-calculated”-program?-internet-users-see-red-and-accuse-production-after-this-ordeal

Niviere David\/ ABACAPRESS.COM Editing in reality TV is no longer a mystery. Everyone knows that some episodes are edited to keep viewers hooked. However, there are still many programs that do not undergo editing. It is in any case what the fans of Beijing Express hoped, who are not tender with In\u00e8s Reg, until this Wednesday's episode 20 July. Indeed, an event of the evening raised many questions and fueled rumors of a season already "calculated" with the winners and eliminated already designated. Speaking of elimination, a few days ago, it was Theo who was being ousted, along with his agent Anne. The sportsman, who had four limbs amputated at the age of 6 after contracting meningitis, said he was very happy to participate in such a program. "I want to show that despite my handicap, I can have fun and be a real competitor", he confided to the cameras of M6. But in the columns of Here is, he revealed that he had imposed a condition on the production to participate in the famous adventure game.An assembly that raises some questions"The only thing we dealed is that I don't wear my second pair of prostheses - the ones for going in the water - in my backpack so as not to put me at a disadvantage", he confessed before continuing: "I admit it, it was harder than I had imagined. Between the stress of the competition, the 20\u00b0C and interviews in the evening after the race, the days are long\u2026 But it remains you a game, it's less scary than the sporting challenges I set myself!".Despite this request, Theo played in the same category as the other candidates. But what if he had still been part of the game during this Wednesday's episode 20 July ? This is the question that Internet users are asking after a test during which the candidates had to carry a basin filled with tea for several kilometers. "In reality it's weird Theo left last week and this week a test for the hands in mode everything is calculated", "So Theo would have carried How was the bedpan??? He had arm prostheses?", "With all due respect\u2026.. Theo, how would he have done on this event?". It remains to be seen whether the production had planned to cancel this test, in the event that the young man reached the final.45754666In real c bizzar theo leaves last week and this week a test for hands in everything is calculated mode #pekinexpress\u2014 bry-45 (@bry_official) July 20, 768 So Theo would have worn how the basin ??? did he have prosthetic arms? #Pekinexpress\u2014 De Nuit \u26b0\ufe0f (@oiseaudenight) July , 768 with all due respect\u2026.. Th\u00e9o, how would he have done on this test? #pekinexpress\u2014 paruniwaa (@paruniwaa) July 20, 768 See also: "He's drunk", "what a lack of respect", "really a toxic guy"... "Beijing Express": Valentin, Rachel Trapani's darling already lynched in the first episode45754666RF