“Beijing Express”: Inès Reg not funny according to Twitter … ruthless Internet users!

Wednesday, July 6, Beijing Express made its big comeback on M6. A special edition since it is celebrities who have been invited to participate in the experience: Yoann Riou, Rachel Legrain-Trapani, her companion Valentin Léonard, Valérie Trierweiler and her friend Karine but also Inès Reg. It was not accompanied by her companion Kevin that the comedian set off on the roads of Sri Lanka. “Ah, but I don’t recommend that to all couples! The most frequent trouble in a couple is in the car and that’s the very essence of the Beijing express”, had – she confided to Télé Loisirs. “Every time I saw Rachel Legrain-Trapani and Valentin Léonard, I thought: ‘Fortunately that I didn’t do it with Kevin!'”

During this first act, Internet users had decided to let off steam on the comedian of 29 years, whom many considered “not funny” and “unbearable”.

“Ines reg , just unbearable”, “Imagine you have the choice between going to the show of inès reg or camille lellouche you prefer to die how”, “It’s a head to slap Inès Reg”, “The duo Inès Regest unbearable”, “J ‘would be too sick if Yoan and Xavier leave in place of Ines reg there she’s not even funny”, “A moved thought for this fabulous country that is Sri Lanka which had to support our national ball Inès Reg pe for 1 month. Our most sincere apologies …”, “Why did you ask Inès reg for Beijing express? Who from the production said to himself: let’s call Inès! She’s awesome and so funny!!! Toz on you”, “Inès Reg she is so embarrassing”, “Oh la la Inès Reg I can no longer. There’s something that stuffs me in her voice, her way of speaking, I find it unnatural, she always makes a fuss of it, it’s unbearable”, could we read in the comments.

With her big sister, Inès triumphed in the final duel against Yoann Riou and Xavier Domergue. The two sports commentators were not eliminated since they inherited a non-elimination envelope. disabled next week.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier