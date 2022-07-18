Apolline de Malherbe: following her clash with Gérald Darmanin, she slips him a new tackle!

A clash that will go down in history. It was last February, Gérald Darmanin was then the guest of Apolline de Malherbe. The Minister of the Interior was led by the journalist to discuss his record in terms of security and the increase in attacks on persons, sexual violence or even acts of assault and battery.

Annoyed of being openly singled out, the 39-year-old politician had for his part castigated the “simplistic and somewhat populist presentation” while denouncing the aggressiveness of his interlocutor. He then slipped a spade in turn by comparing BFM Tv to CNews. “ Don’t get offended, calm down. No, but calm down Madam, it’s going to be fine…” , he had launched to the journalist who had told him retorted more handsomely: “ No but Gérald Darmanin, wait pause oh! I beg your pardon, how are you talking to me?”.

Following this verbal sparring which had given rise to numerous remarks, the tenant of Place Beauvau had subsequently timidly apologized. “I say it once again, if I have offended anyone, I very gladly regret it. Politicians do their best (…) Aggressive tones, inquisitorial trials , and perhaps a minimum of respect that we are entitled to expect, this is also the case for the men and women who serve the nation”, he had argued.

This weekend, Apolline de Malherbe was questioned about this tense exchange during an interview with Le Parisien. The opportunity for her to settle accounts with politics again. “I was very surprised by his words. At that time, it was the 42-year-old woman, well in her time, who answered. Even today, many women thank me for having had this reaction, which was actually a reflex. And I think that Gérald Darmanin would probably not have said that to a man”, she commented.