anne-sophie-lapix:-what-the-journalist-deeply-regrets-after-her-interview-with-edouard-philippe-who-wanted-to-put-his-“hand-in-the-face”

It was 17 March 2020. Date on which Anne-Sophie Lapix questioned Edouard Philippe, then Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron, to discuss confinement, the measures taken, and the risks incurred from having made the decision to “lock up” citizens a little late according to some . A date that the journalist has not forgotten, like most French people, for several reasons.

As a reminder, the presenter was tackled by viewers for her smile during the interview, but also by Edouard Philippe himself, who did not appreciate one of his questions. “Did we not fall behind by wanting at all costs to maintain the first round of municipal elections” , she asked the Prime Minister who would have been ulcerated by the request of Anne-Sophie Lapix. So much so that he would have dropped off, according to our colleagues from Télérama: “If she had been in front of me, I would have put my hand in his face”.

L interview which still costs her today

Several weeks after her interview, the journalist even had to close her Twitter account because hatred of Internet users. “I received a torrent of dung on social networks Under these conditions, it is complicated to cut off your interlocutor. We feel a little stuck” , admitted the one who will not question the President of the Republic on 17 next July , at the time at Parisian, before indicating that with the sound shift, ” it’s never an easy exercise, neither for one nor for the other”.

What about today Is Anne-Sophie Lapix still suffering from it? Is she still the victim of hatred on social networks because of her interview with Edouard Philippe? She gave the answer, once again, to Parisien.“This interview cost me a bit expensive”, admits the presenter of the JT before adding: “many people experienced it badly, believing that it was not the right tone. In my defense, I had no feedback, so I couldn’t see myself. Maybe I would do this interview differently today, but I would ask the same questions”. Despite the complicated period that ensued, the journalist would therefore not change anything in her way of proceeding .

