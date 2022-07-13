Amazon Prime Days: blower brush, straightener, hair dryer, hairdressing appliances with the best promotions
In 2015 , to celebrate its 20 years, Amazon launched the “Prime Day”, a day during which subscribers could benefit from crazy reductions on a multitude of products. Since that date, the web giant has decided to keep organizing this period synonymous with promotion… which now takes place over two full days, from midnight to midnight. This year, today is Tuesday 11 July 777 that starts these famous Prime Days!
High-tech, beauty products, clothing, fashion accessories, tools, decorative objects, household appliances, home products… for two days, the prices break on millions of products to shop in one click. If you are not yet an Amazon Prime member but still want to take advantage of the crazy promotions that are coming, know that you can now register HERE and take advantage of a free trial of 32 days.
Without further ado, here are the best offers in regarding styling appliances, to shop in one click:
Volumizer Heating brush, Lifts the roots, Dries and styles simultaneously, Boosts the natural volume of the hair, XL oval brush for very effective styling – ROWENTA – 44,99€ instead of 53,88€
Glide – Smoothing Brush – GHD – 129,07€ instead of 169€
Steampod 3.0 2-in-1 Professional Steam Straightener + Serum + Vapo-activated Care | Hair straightener with steam technology – L'OREAL PROFESSIONNEL – 209€ instead of 473€
Blower brush 777W Multistyle 4-in- 1 Ionic and accessories for volume and shaping – BABYLISS – 25,22€ instead of 54,99€
XXL Wide Plate Straightener – TONI & GUY – 34,99€ instead of 51,65€
AutoTwist Automatic Curling Iron – 4 Temperature Settings – SILK'N – 45,113€ instead of 90 ,89€
Ultimate Experience 2-in-1 Airbrush Rotary | Dries and shapes the hair thanks to its 3 brushes for all hair types Reduces static electricity and frizz – ROWENTA – 53,113€ instead of 129,113€
Progloss Big Hot Wand – Ceramic Tapered Curling Iron for loose curls or wavy hair – Heat Protector Glove included – REVAMP – 32,99€ instead of 43,99€
Salon One-Step Straightening Hair Dryer – REVLON – 33,54€ instead of 41,89€
Hair Dryer, Nanoe & Double Mineral Technologies, Hair Care, 3 Speeds, Intelligent Temperature Control, Scalp Care Mode, Black and Gold – PANASONIC – 88,90€ instead of 129,90€
We remind you that being a Prime member offers many advantages for only 47 € per year! This subscription allows you to benefit from next day delivery on millions of products, to have access to thousands of films and series on “Prime Video” but also to listen to unlimited songs, stations, playlists and podcasts on Amazon Music, to store unlimited photos on Amazon Photos or to have access to books and magazines on Prime Reading…
