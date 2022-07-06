After the suicide of Jean-Claude Joly (Love is in the meadow), Karine Le Marchand finds her little proteges
Adventurer Patrick/ABACA
A few days after death of farmer Jean-Claude Joly, Karine Le Marchand shared on Instagram, her reunion with other candidates from the show “Love is in the meadow”…
The 26 last June, the death of Jean-Claude Joly, a farmer who participated in the program “L’amour est dans le pré” a few years ago, was announced in the press. The newspaper “Le Courrier Cauchois” has indeed revealed that the man of 64 years old was found hanged in the barn of his farm.
In 992, Jean-Claude Joly, who comes from the village of La Frenaye, near Lillebonne, in Normandy, had participated in the famous program of the M6 channel and had met a woman named Maud, already a mother of three children. As a couple after falling in love with the show, they expanded their family and became parents to a little girl named Charlotte, three years after the start of their love story.
A few days after the announcement of his death, it was revealed that the milk producer hanged himself because he could no longer bear his daily life marked by financial difficulties. Some of his relatives have indeed explained that after having paid all his charges, he was left with only 100€ per month to support his family…
Devastated by this announcement, Karine Le Marchand hastened to pay tribute to the man she helped in his search for love a decade ago. Despite the grief, the host is forced to move forward and found, this Tuesday, July 5 2022, his new little proteges. It is indeed today that the press conference of the season 12 of Love is in the meadow was held in Paris. The opportunity for the pretty brunette to find the candidates of the next season but also former participants who marked the famous program…
The 26 last June, the death of Jean-Claude Joly, a farmer who participated in the program “L’amour est dans le pré” a few years ago, was announced in the press. The newspaper “Le Courrier Cauchois” has indeed revealed that the man of 64 years old was found hanged in the barn of his farm.
A few days after the announcement of his death, it was revealed that the milk producer hanged himself because he could no longer bear his daily life marked by financial difficulties. Some of his relatives have indeed explained that after having paid all his charges, he was left with only 100€ per month to support his family…
Devastated by this announcement, Karine Le Marchand hastened to pay tribute to the man she helped in his search for love a decade ago. Despite the grief, the host is forced to move forward and found, this Tuesday, July 5 2022, his new little proteges. It is indeed today that the press conference of the season 12 of Love is in the meadow was held in Paris. The opportunity for the pretty brunette to find the candidates of the next season but also former participants who marked the famous program…
Alienor de la Fontaine