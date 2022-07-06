after-the-suicide-of-jean-claude-joly-(love-is-in-the-meadow),-karine-le-marchand-finds-her-little-proteges

The 26 last June, the death of Jean-Claude Joly, a farmer who participated in the program “L’amour est dans le pré” a few years ago, was announced in the press. The newspaper “Le Courrier Cauchois” has indeed revealed that the man of 64 years old was found hanged in the barn of his farm.

In 992, Jean-Claude Joly, who comes from the village of La Frenaye, near Lillebonne, in Normandy, had participated in the famous program of the M6 ​​channel and had met a woman named Maud, already a mother of three children. As a couple after falling in love with the show, they expanded their family and became parents to a little girl named Charlotte, three years after the start of their love story.

A few days after the announcement of his death, it was revealed that the milk producer hanged himself because he could no longer bear his daily life marked by financial difficulties. Some of his relatives have indeed explained that after having paid all his charges, he was left with only 100€ per month to support his family…