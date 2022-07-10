after-the-suicide-of-jean-claude-joly,-a-farmer-from-“love-is-in-the-meadow”-on-“death-row”…

Terrible news for fans of Love is in the meadow… The week, for all those who adore the flagship program of M6, hosted by Karine Le Marchand, never ceases to be complicated to digest… Indeed, a few days ago, we learned with great emotion of the death by Jean-Claude Joly, a well-known candidate for rural reality TV.

Sad news which obviously upset the program facilitator. She took over her Instagram account to pay her a vibrant tribute, writing in particular: “My Jean-Claude, words fail me, but not my tears. Thank you for giving me so much joy and affection at each of our reunions. You chose to say stop, so rest in peace. My thoughts go out to Maud and your little Charlotte”. But the host could well be saddened again by discovering Mathieu’s recent statements.

In “death row” but brave above all!

The one who is in a relationship with Alexandre, and great friend of Karine Le Marchand, gave a moving interview to our colleagues of Closer. The farmer, suffering from Cadalsi’s disease, a rare and genetic pathology that can cause strokes as well as major epileptic seizures, admitted that he was flabbergasted when he learned of his diagnosis. “It was like waiting on death row” , he confided before admitting that it took him a long time to become aware of his illness: “For two months, I was not I didn’t leave my house. I had a real depression”.

After a very complicated period, the ex-candidate of Love is in the meadow however assured our colleagues that he wanted “to regain control “ and that he had decided to “fight” because he has “chosen to live with the disease and more undergo”. He assures her that this bad news will not prevent her from living her life as she wishes: “I have a serious illness and I want to realize my dreams to nourish my body and my head with happiness”. Strong words, and a proof of great courage on his part.

See also: Urgent – death of one of the most famous farmers of “Love is in the meadow”: Jean-Claude Joly found hanged…

991

RF