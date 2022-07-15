adriana-karembeu-“old-mother”:-she-is-already-talking-about-the-end-of-her-life-and-her-greatest-fear-for-her-daughter-nina

A few years ago, Adriana Karembeu became the happiest woman in the world. Indeed, after a long period of fierce struggle to have a child, his little Nina was born in 2018. A gift from heaven that she hardly hoped for anymore. Indeed, the ex-model gave birth to 40 years, an advanced age for many and the pretty blonde was fully aware of it. Especially since before the arrival of her daughter, she had horrible moments with two miscarriages as she confided to Current wife.

“I didn’t just have one miscarriage, I had several. I knew that getting pregnant after 40 years, it would be complicated. I was just praying that it would happen” , she confessed on 11 last July before adding: “The path was horribly complicated, psychologically and physically. I consider that getting pregnant was a miracle”. And the miracle did indeed occur for his greatest happiness. However, after having experienced this wonderful moment, the one who is happier than ever alongside her man Aram Ohanian, now fears “the aftermath”, when she will no longer be part of this world.

Leaving his daughter, his greatest anguish

Indeed, in the columns of Ciné Télé Revue, the beauty evoked her dark thoughts on this subject without forgetting to give the arguments which could lead to these negative ideas. “I am afraid of not being able to be present at all the key stages of my daughter’s life, as I am an ‘elderly’ mother” , she reveals at first before to qualify: “Apart from that, dying is not something that worries me”. But if Nina had not been present in this world, Adriana Karembeu would perhaps be even less afraid of death.

Obviously, aware that this will happen one day, she wishes, like everyone else, that death comes to get her as late as possible. Especially since she takes full advantage of her little girl and admits to being amazed by the speed at which she is growing up. “I discover her, she expresses herself on the things she likes, what she doesn’t like… She tests me a lot” , she rejoiced before admitting that she still had a difficult character. It remains to be seen whether this will evolve over time.

RF