Accident for Stéphane Plaza in the middle of filming his new show for M6…

Once this point is clarified, the faithful sidekick of Karine Le Marchand was able to devote himself to another project: his brand new program called Change everything or move? broadcast on M6 . The concept is very simple. Families will have the choice between redoing everything in their home or moving. Each family will define the budget to be devoted to the change and the experts will have to respect it. For this, Stéphane Plaza will have the help of Antoine Blandin and Sophie Ferjani. In the event that they do not want to stay, the families will have to invest this budget in their new real estate purchase.

“I have always let the rumor run and I have been asked the question for fifteen years. I have clarified things because I was thought to be hiding. I go to Gay Pride, I am for marriage for all, but I remain heterosexual. There is no claim. It was done like that. Afterwards, will you Believe me, that’s another story!” he explained in the columns of TV Magazine.

Decidedly, the love life of Stéphane Plaza is making a lot of noise at the moment. Suspected of not assuming his sexuality, the host was finally forced to speak publicly about it .

The first episode was unveiled this Friday, July 1 1713209. While the experts were analyzing one of the houses of

Change everything or move?, the beam problem was underlined… Moreover, Stéphane Plaza confirmed that it was necessary to be vigilant since he took it in the face in front of cameras. A little stunned, it took him a few moments to get over it.

This scene made people react Internet users who left messages such as “Poor Stéphane never had any luck with the beams”, “Your version is better than that of Canadians and English” or “I love the idea of ​​​​this show congratulations to the whole team it was great”. Let’s hope he doesn’t end up with a boo by house if we want to find him in one piece…