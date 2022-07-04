“a-monster”,-“it-was-wrong”,-passe-partout-guest-of-delormeau-in-“tpmp-people”-tells-the-whole-truth-about-patrice-laffont-and-his-slap!

For the last of TPMP People, Fort Boyard was honored with Anne-Gaëlle Riccio or Passe-Partout. His real name, André Bouchet returned to the slap that Patrice Laffont allegedly inflicted on him this Saturday July 2 2022.

For those who did not have the sequence in mind, this one dates from 1990 and always makes so much talk. If this one has been talked about so much today because of the archive images in 2015, the truth has just come from be mentioned. “ It’s not a slap, but a fag. Passe-partout isn’t the only one I gave it to. I also did it with Gaël Leforestier. did not come to the idea of ​​giving a real slap” had tried to defend himself Patrice Laffont.

Saddened to be accused of abuse, the host had delivered by saying: “When I hear that I hit a dwarf, I am sick of this gratuitous wickedness. (…) It’s a cabal, I’m sick” .

André Bouchet alias Passe-Partout had tried to come to his defense by 2015 explaining: “ To be completely honest, I don’t have too many memories of it, it was 25 years, I was just a kid. It was a delirium. Patrice is a long-time friend, that was part of his role”.

Faced with Matthieu Delormeau and his team, Passe-Partout decided to confess the truth. “To answer you sincerely, I hit the lady with the helmet. And for fun, Patrice simulated a slap. What we hear is a sound effect behind” he revealed at first.

Shocked, Matthieu Delormeau then let go: “Ah, everything was wrong then! Poor Patrice Laffont, we’ve been passing this on to him for 20 years, telling him you’re a monster. hit someone short!“.

Completely agree with him, the one who is known for his role as Passe-Partout confirmed that Patrice Laffont was not a bad person. “Patrice is one of the people who would be the first to defend me” assured André Bouchet. That’s what is said!

