12-coups-de-midi:-this-huge-decision-made-by-xavier-concerning-tf1's-flagship-game

Becoming a father for the first time, Xavier , one of the most iconic contestants shared a decision made regarding his recently born daughter.

In the large family of Midday shots, we ask for Xavier. The young thirty-something is one of the most emblematic candidates. Between January and March 1713380, the latter chained 76 participations allowing him to total 335 991 euros. He was asked to participate in the fight of the masters. Moreover, on July 2, he emerged victorious from the first part of the competition.

In an interview given to our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs, he talked about his daughter, born a few months ago. “She is doing very well! She’s sleeping through the night, I know that few young parents can say that, so I’m saying: ‘after a few months, she’s already sleeping through the night’ (laughs). Like any dad who’s a bit gaga, I can tell you that it ‘is the most beautiful girl in the world”, he explained before sharing a decision made for the good of her baby. “I don’t want to expose her to the media. It’s true that we released a few photos during the Masters, but I don’t think anyone will be able to recognize this child. We just mentioned her first name on the show so that people can see her and know her. Some candidates and Jean-Luc have her had already seen long before the Masters, how we form a big family. But with my wife, we don’t really want to publicize it. I doubt we’ll see her in Les 12 shots within a few years”, he continued.

The one who will participate in the

Champions Quiz on France Télévisions also explained that he “would love to participate in Fort Boyard or Beijing Express”. “But I was never called”

Maybe this will change in the near future… or not!

